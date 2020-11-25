Leon Burks
Visalia - Leon Burks - General Contractor
Eldon Leon Burks passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born June 13, 1944 in Marshfield, Missouri to Elson and Kathleen Burks. He was the second of four children. The family moved to Southern California when he was a boy and relocated to Ivanhoe, California in September of 1957 when he was 13 years old. He attended local schools in Woodlake and Visalia. Leon and his brother Ronnie discovered their love of hunting and fishing all over the mountains of Tulare county and beyond. Leon accompanied his father to work at Suburban Pipe & Steel when he was a teenager where he learned how to weld and quickly excelled at his work. As a young man he joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country. After the service he returned to working in steel construction. He married Diane McBeth in 1972 and they welcomed daughter Becky a few years later and she was the apple of her Daddy's eye. Leon was an outstanding husband and father with a compassionate heart and would do anything to make you smile & make sure you knew everyday how much he loved you. They opened their first business, California Steel Construction in 1979 and had a franchise for Cuckler Metal Buildings. Leon loved all aspects of the building process from envisioning a project, reading the blueprints, and getting those steel beams up in the air and could walk across them with amazing agility. He built some of the most prominent projects all over the valley & opened Harvey Burks Construction and later a family business, Houston Video where they mentored young kids in the community. He returned to Suburban Pipe & Steel in the early 1990's to offer his expert advice and assist in new projects with his close friends the Flint family. He was truly gifted and could figure out tough projects with ease.
One of the proudest moments of Leon's life was the day he became a Grandpa to Jacob or as he lovingly called him Jakie boy. As soon as he could sit up, he had him on his lap teaching him how to drive anything with wheels and this began a series of their lifelong adventures. He shared his love of fishing and hunting and words of wisdom on life and how to be a good man. He never missed a baseball/soccer game or practice & was proud of his perfect record. He could be heard all over the field cheering & giving the umpires a piece of his mind if he did not agree with their calls. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, BBQs, taking a drive to the mountains especially Hume Lake, trips to watch his favorite team the San Francisco Giants and of course Nascar. Upon his well-deserved retirement Leon enjoyed many new adventures with his Great Nephew Clyde and was blessed to become a Great Grandpa to Anthony and his Lil Mason man. Leon was an amazing man who loved his family and friends unconditionally and would do anything to help someone in need. No one will ever fill his shoes or his place in our hearts. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents Elson & Kathleen Burks, son Eldon Leon Burks Jr, Sister Dixie Cade. He is survived by his Wife Diane Burks, Daughter Becky Burks, Grandson Jacob Duarte, Great Grandsons Anthony & Mason. Brother Ronnie Burks & Wife Vickie. Sister Lyndie Burks and 11 Nieces/Nephews & 19 great Nieces/Nephews & 1 Great Great Niece.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA 93277
Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.