|
|
Leona Mae (Lovell) Teague
Farmersville - Our loving Granny Teague went peacefully to the arms of her Savior on May 15, 2019. She was 96 years old. Born Leona Mae Lovell on April `11, 1923 to Ina Mae Kirkendoll and Sam Lovell in Clinton, Arkansas.
Leona had 7 children, 14 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. She and her husband Daniel Teague moved to Farmersville, Ca in 1961 and she resided there until 2014 when at the age of 91 she moved to Nevada with her daughter and son-in-law.
She was a long time member of the First Assembly of God Church in Farmersville. She was a Godly woman and passed her love for Jesus on to all her children and grandchildren. She was constantly praying for all of us and we know it was because of her and her great faith that we have made it thus far.
She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Teague, daughter Glenda Rice Baker, son Sammy Teague, son Ronnie (Bill ) Teague, daughter Frances Teague, and many other loved ones.
She is survived by daughter Ruby Thomas of Greenwood, Ark, daughter and son in law, Neil and Diana Norvell from Pahrump, Nv, and son and wife John and Cathy Teague from Exeter, Ca. and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
We will miss our Granny Teague for she has always been a part of our existence, but we know that she has finished her journey, run her race and completed her course.We have lost a precious earthly treasure but we know that when she passed from this life that there was a great and joyful reunion in heaven.
She is now with all her departed loved ones, and she has that heavenly body free of any limitations or pain. We love you and miss you already. We will always hold you in our hearts until we meet again.
Services will be held Friday, May 24th at 11:am , at the Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Ca. Flowers can be sent to the chapel for Leona Teague.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 21, 2019