Leona Rose
Leona Rose

Leona Rose of Tulare passed away on August 15, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born to Dewey and Ollie Patterson on August 27,1927 in Stidham Oklahoma. Leona married Leonard (Mayo) Rose in 1948. Together they raised 6 children. She had 4 sisters and 1 brother. Leona was a hard worker in the fields and at home taking care of her family. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 51 years, 2 grandsons Roy Eady, David Ensminger, and 3 sisters. Leona is survived by her children Ronald Rose, Sheila (Don Kennedy) Lycrecia (Jeff Dolin), Marcella Rose, Deloyce Rose , Donnella Rose, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, 1 brother Bob (Ruby) Patterson and 1 sister Sue Cunningham. Also, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was a lovely lady with a beautiful smile and a kind heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We love you Mama. Arrangements are entrusted to Peers-Lorentzen Services.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
