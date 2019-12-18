|
|
Leonard Allen Knott
Tulare - Leonard Allen Knott, 79, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Lillian Knott, son and daughter-in-law Richard and Lynda Knott, daughter Pam Schott, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Leonard was born on April 1, 1940 in Oktaha, Oklahoma to a family of five brothers and six sisters. During the early 1950's his family moved to California. He met Lillian and married her at the young age of 17 on June 16, 1957, and built their life together for 62 years living in the Pixley and Tulare communities. He spent life working in agriculture and retired enjoying many years of keeping his children, grandchildren and friends near and dear. As all know, he never knew or met a stranger. Neighbors became his friends, and you were then a part of his family for life. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed family reunions, camping, fishing, and always a great card game.
Graveside services will be held this Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Tipton-Pixley Cemetery.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019