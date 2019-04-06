|
|
Leonard Elder Smith
Visalia - Leonard Elder Smith, known affectionately by all as "Smitty", was born on February 16, 1949 in Yuma, AZ to Frances Irene and Edward Elder Smith. Smitty attended elementary school, junior high, and high school in Yuma. At the age of 16, he obtained his GED and moved to Fresno, CA, where he lived with his brother Edward ("Eddie").
In 1968, at the age of 18, Smitty enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps and attended boot camp at Camp Pendleton, CA, near San Diego. He went to Vietnam immediately after and served one tour as a sniper with the 9th Marine Division. Being a Marine and a defender of freedom were two things in which Smitty took great pride and that defined so much of who he was.
In 1969, after 20 months in the Marine Corps, Smitty was granted an early release for his combat service and returned to Fresno. Within three years he began driving truck "until something better came along," to use his words. He drove for the next 50 years.
On April 21, 1973, he married Nancy Jolene Suderman, with whom he had three sons, Jeremy (1974), Ryan (1976), and Jeffery (1980). Smitty and Nancy divorced in 1988.
That same year, he began dating the love of his life, Jan Mayberry, who managed a Burger King in Visalia, CA that was on one of his bread-delivery routes (he was, to use Jan's words, her "bread man"). After dating briefly, they married on November 25, 1988, and Smitty became the dad of four more children, Tony (then 8), Teresa (7), Daniel (6), and Adam (4).
In 2018, Smitty was "over the moon" to learn of a second daughter, Rachel Allison Ray of Hanford, CA. They spent quite a bit of time together over the last year of Smitty's life.
Smitty went to be with his Lord Jesus on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was very active in his church and tirelessly served with numerous Christian ministries after his so-called "retirement" in 2011. He loved his family deeply and was a 'professional grandpa', a position at which he excelled tremendously and enjoyed more than any other. He was preceded in death by his father, brother, and mother.
Smitty is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jan Dee Smith, and his eight children: Rachel; Jeremy Smith and wife Yara (Tracy, CA); Ryan Smith and wife Ana (Selma, CA); Tony de la Riva and wife Beki (Los Osos, CA); Jeffrey (Las Vegas, NV); Teresa de la Riva (Needles, CA); Daniel de la Riva and wife Cindy (Avondale, AZ); and Adam de la Riva and wife Amor (Green River, WY).
He is also survived by 23 grandchildren: Dylan, Taylor, and Jared (Rachel); Derrick, Brittany, and Rebekah (Jeremy); Kayana, Marrisa, and Jessica (Ryan); Chloe, Daisy, and Manasseh (Tony); Francisco, Robbie, and Eli (Teresa); Annabelle, Fidel, Danny, and Vicki (Daniel); and Ella, Samantha, Marina, and Timothy (Adam). Last but not least, he is also survived by three great grandchildren, lase, Luke, and Maya (Marrisa, Kayana, and Derrick, respectively).
A celebration of life will be held at Grace Community Church in Visalia, CA, on April 22, 2019 at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to the Central Valley Vietnam Veterans (call at 559-798-1678) or to the () would be appreciated.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 6, 2019