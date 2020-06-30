Dr. Leroy Denning



Our beloved Leroy Wayne Denning, 69, was taken into the arms of our Heavenly Father on June 29, 2020 to be reunited with his parents, Wayne & Alene Denning, his brother Roger Denning, and both sets of grandparents, Lawrence & Hazel Denning and Dovey & Ona Bennett.



Leroy was born January 9, 1951 in Tulare, CA, the oldest of four brothers. He attended Sundale Elementary, Tulare Union High School, COS and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. It was there that he met his wife Tina Michel. They were blessed with 45 years of marriage. They returned to Tulare and opened up a Chiropractic practice where he was soon joined by his brothers Dean and Bruce who have practiced Chiropractic healthcare for the past 46 years.



Leroy always enjoyed sports, playing baseball and football while in school. As an adult he ran in several marathons, enjoyed both snow and water skiing, hiking in the mountains at Mammoth Pools, and climbing the ranks to earn a 5th degree black belt in the Moore's Shou Shu system, after already earning black belts in two other styles while in college.



Leroy's faith was so very important to him. He served as the Sunday school superintendent, Bible study leader and on the A/V team at First Baptist Church for many decades. He was also instrumental in starting Tulare Christian School almost 35 years ago, where he served as the first school board president. His compassionate heart had him donating to many causes and individuals as the Lord inspired him to. We feel confident the Lord is saying, "Well done, good and faithful servant."



Leroy's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He took such pride in his daughters' achievements. He was always looking for ways to enhance Rachel and Raimie's swim training and devoted untold evenings and weekends at swim meets across the state. Other swimmers always enjoyed having him around because of his great sense of humor as well as his ability to "fix them up" when they were injured. Later in life, after Parkinson's Disease started slowing him down, he was a content observer of his four dear grandchildren and their activities. His favorite times were when all of the family was together, especially the weekly Sunday lunches with the extended family spanning four generations. There were also yearly camping trips at Mammoth Pools, the coast and the desert where many great family memories were made. He enjoyed traveling with Tina on several cruises, and attending seminars across the country.



Leroy's memory will be cherished by those he leaves behind including his wife Tina, daughter Rachel (Alex) Mendes, daughter Raimie (Matt) Saxton, four grandchildren: Trinity Brooks, Carter & Reese Mendes and Declan Saxton (Tulare, Ca). He is also survived by brothers Dr. Dean (Paula) Denning and Dr. Bruce (Chris) Denning, all of Tulare; parent-in-laws Dr. Gilbert and Cathi Michel of Newton, KS; sisters-in-law Trudi Zeckser of Gardner, KS, and Tammy (Jim) Frewen, Frisco, TX as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the health care professionals at Tulare Adventist Hospital, Reedley Adventist Hospital and Kaweah Delta Hospital who took such compassionate care of him the last several weeks of his life.



A memorial service to celebrate Leroy and his father Wayne, who passed in April, will be held at a later date. Remembrances made in Leroy's honor may be made to Palmer Chiropractic College Scholarship Fund, Advancement Office, 1000 Brady St., Davenport, IA 52803.



But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. -Isaiah 40:31









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store