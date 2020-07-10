1/1
Lidia Ann "Cookie" Moreno
Loving Wife and Mother, Lidia "Cookie" Ann Moreno of Visalia, California went home to be in the kingdom of Heaven on April 21, 2020. She was 61.

Cookie was born in Colusa, California on November 2, 1958 to loving parents Pete R. Perez and Lidia H. Hernandez Perez. The family moved to Tulare County when she was a child. She attended Divisadero Middle School and Mt. Whitney High School. Cookie furthered her education, attending San Joaquin Valley College, seeking a degree as an Administrative Medical Assistant. On June 2, 1979, she married the love of her life, Jimmy Rene Moreno in Visalia, California. To this union was born two sons, David Ray and Jim Matthew, of whom she was so proud. Cookie enjoyed cooking, baking, family gatherings, reading, hiking, camping and going to the beach. Time together with family meant a great deal to her. She was a peacemaker, was outgoing and friendly and was always happy to give to others. Cookie is remembered by her husband and sons as so warm and loving. Most of all Cookie loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart.

Cookie is survived by her husband, Jim; two sons, David Ray and Jim Matthew; two siblings Mark Perez and Stephanie Garza; one very special grandchild, Joshua James Moreno; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Jimmy L. and Rosie L. Moreno; four brothers-in-law, Dennis W. Moreno, John A. Moreno, Christopher E. Moreno and Mark A. Moreno and a sister-in-law Marlene R. Moreno.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Lidia Perez; two brothers, Pete Perez, Jr. and Michael Perez; one sister Rosalinda De La Cruz and a sister-in-law Mary Lulu Moreno.

She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
