Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Tulare - Liduina Marie Brasil was born on April 19, 1936 in Azores and passed away March 13, 2019 in Tulare, ca. She is preceded in death by husband Joe Brasil. She is survived by daughter Tina Ray and Son In-Law Gerald Ray along with 2 grandchildren Michelle Sanders, Les Sanders, 4 Great Grand Children Raylee Garsia, Ashlyn Sanders, Daylen Sayles and Les Sanders and 1 Great Great Grandchild Cyrus Gamboa and Several Nephews and Nieces, and 1 Sister Teresa Machedo. Visitation will be at 10:00 am on March 27 at St. Aloysius Church Rosary and Mass Combination Service will be on Wednesday March 27 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 23, 2019
