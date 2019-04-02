Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
4000 W. Caldwell
Visalia, CA
Lila Gail Martinez

Lila Gail Martinez Obituary
Lila Gail Martinez

Visalia - Lila Gail Martinez, beloved mother and wife, entered into eternal life Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Lila was preceded in death by her son Christopher Michael, and survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Rudy Martinez, her daughters Catherine Peterson and Carrie Martinez,and son Gary Martinez, she is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Services to be held Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4000 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Funeral Arrangements being handled by Salser and Dillard Funeral Home (559)802-3378
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
