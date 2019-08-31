|
Lillian Lupercio Medina
Visalia - After a long life of 92 amazing years, Lillian Medina left this earth and passed to heaven on August 22, 2019. Lillian was born in Sanger, CA on April 28, 1927 to Andres and Estefana Lupercio.
In her early years, Lillian grew up in Woodlake in a large family of 5 brothers and 5 sisters. She met the love of her life, Ramie Medina, and was married in 1955, where they moved to Dinuba and eventually settled in Visalia. Although they did not have any children, she had a wonderful life sharing time with her husband, family, and doing the things she loved. Many family pool parties and BBQ's were spent at Lilian's and Ramies home. She also loved traveling and camping in their pop up lime green Volkswagen van, along with gardening, and sewing.
Lillian is especially known for her bright red hair, love for music, and her laughter at parties. Her smile that would brighten her eyes will be missed.
She is greeted in heaven by her husband, Ramie, and other family who preceded her in death.
She is survived in death by her brothers Frank Lupercio, Enis Lupercio, and her sisters, Ramona Wilson and Laura Leon.
A Viewing will be held on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019 from 4-7pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Fri., Sept. 6, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church followed by Burial at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 31, 2019