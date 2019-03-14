|
|
Linda Carol Ellis
Exeter - Linda Carol Ellis, age 71, of Exeter, passed away Monday evening, March 4, 2019, at her residence. Linda was born March 31, 1947, in Tulare County. A daughter of the late Hazel and Gus Davis. She lived in Tulare, California for over 50 years before moving to Exeter a few years ago. Linda was wonderfully devoted to her daughter Stacey, to whom she is united with in heaven. She was a loving sister to her brothers JL and wife Louise, Dennis and wife Lori, and her sisters Margaret and Ruby. Grandmother to Daniel, Kylie and husband Steven. Linda also leaves many other family members and friends who will deeply miss her.
Linda was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. To know Linda, meant she loved and would do anything for you. She took joy in making those she loved most happy. We will miss her love for playing slot machines, her occasional eye roll.. well more like frequent eye roll and attitude, but most of all we will miss her love of gathering with family and friends.
Celebration of life will be 10am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia. Gathering to follow.
Tributes may be offered by logging onto. www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 14, 2019