Linda Faye Tapp
Visalia - Linda Faye Tapp passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a loving and devoted wife and homemaker. Linda was born February 1, 1941 in Poplar Bluff, MO to Floyd and Wilma Gallamore. She was one of seven children. Linda loved to travel, especially to Nevada to play the slots and video poker. She also loved NASCAR races and to listen to 50's and 60's rock 'n roll music.
Linda is preceded in death by both her parents and two siblings, Sharon Myers and Shelia Kerns. She is survived by four siblings; Peggy Turner, Jerry Gallamore, Rena Gallamore-Bowman, and Rhonda Story. She is also survived by her husband of 60 years Kenneth Tapp and their children Randy Tapp of Culver, OR, Retha Doyle of Visalia, CA, and Kathy Shrout of Goshen, CA. She has two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.
A chapel viewing for Linda will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 12-3pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020