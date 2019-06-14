|
Linda Gail Kennedy, 77, passed away on February 22nd in Sacramento, California from colon cancer.
Linda was born on November 10, 1941, in Idabelle, Oklahoma. She moved with her family as a young girl to Greenfield, California. She grew up in the Morro Bay area before meeting Roy Kennedy in Sacramento, California. She was a long time resident of Exeter, California where she raised her two children. She graduated from Fresno State and taught accounting at the College of the Sequoias. She enjoyed traveling with Roy in their RV visiting Bainbridge Island, Mexico, and the California Desert. Roy and Linda moved to Edmonds, Washington in 2018.
Linda is survived by her husband, Roy Kennedy, her two children and three grandchildren.
Private services will be held in Morro Bay.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 14, 2019