Linda Kay Smith, age 73, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Visalia, CA. Linda was born to Oman and Wilma Hash on November 18, 1945 in Visalia, CA. She lived in Visalia her whole life and graduated from Redwood High School. After high school Linda worked 50 years for several different banks in Visalia. She was preceded in death by her parents Oman and Wilma Hash, brother, Art (Shirley) Hash. She is survived by her husband Gale Smith, sister, Marilyn (Wayne) Atkins and brother, Keith (Judy) Hash. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, 11am-2pm at the Visalia Elks. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Optimal Hospice, Visalia, CA or to The . Funeral Services entrusted to Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia, CA.
