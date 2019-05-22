|
Linda Leann Williams-Wessel
Visalia - July 14, 1959 - May 9, 2019
Linda was born on July 14, 1959 to Marion Elizabeth Smith and Earl Leon Williams in San Bernardino, CA. When she was a year and a half old her mother married Patrick Lawrence and she was blessed with 4 siblings. She spent the early years of her life growing up in Crestline, CA, graduating from Rim of The World High School. One of the highlights of her youth was being crowned both Ms. Crestline in a beauty pageant and Queen of the Mountain in track competitions, achievements she cherished her whole life. She was an exceptional athlete, receiving many trophies, awards and setting records. She moved with her family to Visalia in 1976 where she met and married Michael Wessel in 1977. During the marriage she had five beautiful children and while raising them was able to achieve goals of becoming both a Firefighter and Paramedic, which she was extremely proud of and dedicated to. She enjoyed attending church and special events, watching her grandchildren in their sporting events, sewing and gardening. Linda loved arts and crafts and was happiest when making things for her children and grandchildren. Linda took birthdays and holidays very seriously and loved to decorate for each occasion. She loved each of her children and grandchildren and made sure they knew it.
Linda is predeceased by her father Earl Williams and her brother Patrick Lawrence and is survived by her parents, Patrick and Marion Lawrence, her sisters; Kathleen (Terry) Chancey, Janet Payne, brother Michael (Shelly) Lawrence, her children; Jason (Bethany) Wessel, Emily Wessel, Michael (Lacey) Wessel, Daniel (Melissa) Wessel, Kari Wessel, her great grandchildren; Lonnie, Michael, Joshua, Kylie, Jenna, Jonathan, Caidon, Sylis, Max, Lincoln, Dylan, Madison, Kira, Keegan and Alina.
Linda will be forever remembered by those who loved her. Her soul is now at peace and surrounded by loved ones who went before her. She has shed these mortal bonds and is no doubt singing with Angels as we struggle to accept her passing. Linda is gone but never to be forgotten, we will always love her.
There will be a Memorial to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 601 N B St, Exeter, CA 93221.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 22, 2019