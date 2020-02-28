|
Linda Lee Cardoza
Tulare - It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Lee Cardoza announce her passing on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 71 years.
Linda was born on July 6, 1948 in Tulare, CA to Frank A. Martin and Mary Lurdes Martin. She was one of four children and the only daughter. Linda grew up in Tulare on the family dairy and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1966. Throughout her childhood she was involved in the Portuguese Celebrations.
On October 9, 1970 she married her husband, Franklin Cardoza, and they moved to Visalia. Together they had four children. Throughout her life she was a homemaker, a bank teller, and a teacher's aide. After obtaining her Associates of Science degree in Child Development from College of the Sequoias in 2008, she started her career as a Preschool Teacher. She enjoyed working at Mineral King Elementary School, Mt. Whitney High School, Sundale Preschool, and Liberty Preschool.
In addition, she generously gave her time volunteering while her children were in school; most notably as a member of the Golden West Band Boosters for 14 consecutive years. Many band members knew her as "Mom" because she cooked and served food, helped out with uniforms, and cheered everyone on. She never missed a sporting event, a band review, an awards ceremony, or any other event her children were a part of.
As the years progressed, Linda found time to enjoy her own hobbies such as bunco, karaoke, and spontaneous trips to the casinos with her friends and family. Linda always had a joy for life and never missed a chance to laugh, dance, or just have fun!
As her family grew, Linda's greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was proud to be called "Vava" and continued to nurture and support all of her grandchildren in their many endeavors by showing up to cheer them on as well. Her love for them knew no bounds, and anyone that knew Linda knew how much she cherished them.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Franklin, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. She will be greatly missed by her children Mary (Kenny) Hildebrand, Franklin (Kara), Deborah, and David (Jessica), by her six grandchildren, Aidan, Anthony, Ava, Hazel, Raquel, and Aliya, and also her brothers and sisters-in-law Frank & Janet Martin, Stan & Helen Martin, and Wayne & Sandi Martin.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 2, from 4-7pm (Rosary @ 6pm) at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia. Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday, March 3, at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 N. Church Street, Visalia, followed by gravesite services at Visalia Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020