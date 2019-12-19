|
Linda Maxine (Green) Rico
Linda Maxine (Green) Rico passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 73, in the loving care of Hospice.
The youngest of 3 children, Linda was born on November 8, 1946. She loved being the baby and throughout her entire life reminded her siblings, Judy and Don, and mother, Maxine, that she was indeed the baby of the family. Linda was born in Visalia, California to Maxine and Freeman Green. She graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1964.
In 1964 Linda married her high school sweetheart, Jim Rico, and soon afterwards they were blessed with Linda's greatest accomplishment of her life…her daughter, Candy Rico. Living next door to her in-laws, Pat and Manuel (Popo to Candy), Linda excelled in caring for Candy and establishing a home with home-cooked meals, family and lots of laughter.
Linda lived her entire life in Visalia. She battled addiction for most of her adult life but she always fought through the addiction to show her family how much they mattered to her. Even when times were hard and life was difficult Linda could find something good in her life, something funny, and share a laugh. Linda fought hard for sobriety when her granddaughter Nicole was born and spent many happy weeks and months visiting and staying with them in the beauty of Oregon. Candy and Nicole brought Linda a great source of pride and happiness. Some of her happiest days were spent with them, exploring beaches, watching the beauty of their mother/daughter relationship and just being together as a family.
Linda was a daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Candy Rico (Heather West) and granddaughter Nicole Rico of Eugene, Oregon. She leaves behind her older siblings Don Green of Las Vegas and Judy Gifford of Visalia. She will be missed by her family and friends.
In the springtime, Candy and Nicole will once again take a walk with Linda, and spread her ashes on her favorite Oregon beach.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019