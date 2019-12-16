|
Linda Richerson Tuttle
Exeter - Linda Richerson Tuttle was born in Exeter, Ca. on March 19, 1941 to Herschel and Irene Richerson. She passed away on December 12, 2019 in Bend, OR. Linda's father passed away when she was two years old, and her mother later remarried S.S. "Pete" Sexton. Linda attended Exeter area schools, C.O.S., 4 C's Business College, and years later Fresno State.
Linda lived and worked throughout the United States during her husband David's Air Force career, eventually returning to Exeter. She became a paralegal and was the owner of Visalia Legal Typing Service for many years. Upon retiring, she eventually moved to Prineville, OR in 2012, to be closer to her son's family.
Linda was predeceased by her parents, husband David, son Daniel, and brother Jack Sexton. She is Survived by her son Brian, grand-daughters' Dani and Tori, and daughter-in-law Tami Weber. Also, her brother Stanford "Bill" Sexton (Bernice), sister Nancy Howard, and extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at Smith Family Chapel from 2:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. Graveside service will be Friday, December 20th at 10:00 A.M. at the Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Remembrances may be made to donor's favorite charity. Online Condolences may be sent to; www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019