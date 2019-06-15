|
|
Linda Suzanne Shepherd
Visalia - Linda (Wilson) Shepherd passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 5th in Visalia, CA. She was 65 years old.
Linda was born third in a family of seven children to Freeland and Roxie Wilson. Being one of two girls of her siblings, she and her sister had their father's adoration. Rarely could they do wrong.
Linda attended Veva Blunt Elementary school while Veva was still the principle. She attended Divisadero Junior High before moving to Mt. Whitney where she graduated in 1971.
Linda was blessed with two loving and adoring children of her own. She is survived by her son Tom Hennemann, his wife Santa, her daughter Erin Hennemann and three beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas, Julia and Avery.
Linda is also survived by her mother Roxie Wilson of Visalia, brothers Steven in Virginia, Craig and David in California, Chris in Maryland and Michael in Washington. She also leaves behind many thoughtful and loving friends who have helped support her over these many years, as well as her spiritual community at Grace Lutheran Church of Visalia. She was preceded in death by her father Freeland, husband Roger Shepherd, and sister Jan Theis.
Services will be at Grace Lutheran Church on Monday June 17th at 10:00 am. Cremation services will be private. Donations may be made to the Grace Lutheran School Scholarship Fund. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 15, 2019