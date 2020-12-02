Lindsay Lee Lemons



Lindsay Lee Lemons was born 09/29/1929 in Arkansas to Chester & Glinnie Lemons. He married Bonnie Geller in 1951 and she was by his side until she passed in 2016. He was second of 8 children and he is survived by brothers Lester Lemons, Lonnie Lemons and Leonard Lemons along with sister Lavada Hall and Linda Floyd. Lindsay had four children Michael Lemon Keith, Colleen Lemons, Patrick Lemons and Randal Lemons. He was also blessed with 7 Grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.



Lindsay had prepared taxes in Tulare County since 1951 when he calculated taxes with a pencil and his unique mathematical ability. His business Simplified Bookkeeping was established in 1971 with his business partner and he continued to do taxes until 2016. Lindsay's 65 years in Tax preparation encompassed many happy customers over the years.



A Celebration of Life for Lindsay will be held on:



December 10,2020 at 1:00pm



3061 Harbor Island Place, Tulare, Ca 93274



Covid safety will be encouraged as the event will be held outside.









