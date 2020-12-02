1/
Lindsay Lee Lemons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lindsay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lindsay Lee Lemons

Lindsay Lee Lemons was born 09/29/1929 in Arkansas to Chester & Glinnie Lemons. He married Bonnie Geller in 1951 and she was by his side until she passed in 2016. He was second of 8 children and he is survived by brothers Lester Lemons, Lonnie Lemons and Leonard Lemons along with sister Lavada Hall and Linda Floyd. Lindsay had four children Michael Lemon Keith, Colleen Lemons, Patrick Lemons and Randal Lemons. He was also blessed with 7 Grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Lindsay had prepared taxes in Tulare County since 1951 when he calculated taxes with a pencil and his unique mathematical ability. His business Simplified Bookkeeping was established in 1971 with his business partner and he continued to do taxes until 2016. Lindsay's 65 years in Tax preparation encompassed many happy customers over the years.

A Celebration of Life for Lindsay will be held on:

December 10,2020 at 1:00pm

3061 Harbor Island Place, Tulare, Ca 93274

Covid safety will be encouraged as the event will be held outside.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved