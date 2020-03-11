|
Liria Long
Tulare - Liria (Lydia) Sanchez Long was a long time resident of Tulare, California. She passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born in Gregory, Texas and moved to California in 1981 to be near her mother and father. Liria worked in the pharmacy industry for nearly 48 years. She was nationally certified through the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Eloyd C. Long, her parents, Dolores and Paulo Sanchez, and her sister Concepcion Martinez. She is survived by her children and their spouses John Paul and Melanie Long, and Aminta and Gonzalo Rodriguez, five grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her brothers and their spouses Santiago and Virginia Sanchez, Ramiro and Manuela Sanchez, and Miguel and Adela Sanchez. The funeral will be held at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel, 132 W. Kern Ave, Tulare, CA at 10:00 a.m. on March 16th. The viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Following the service, Liria will be laid to rest at Tulare North Cemetery and then a Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at 1501 E Cypress Ave, Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020