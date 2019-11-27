|
|
Lloyd Dean Pitts
Farmersville - Our father Lloyd Dean Pitts went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 25th after a battle with cancer. He is survived by the love of his life Patricia Lynn Pitts, daughters Sara Corona and Amanda Pitts. His grandchildren Sophia and William Corona. His sister Brenda Guinn. His brothers Darwin Pitts and Leland Pitts, as well as numerous half brothers, half sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019