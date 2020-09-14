Lois Elizabeth Nelson
Visalia - Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on December 28, 1935, to William Pratt and Violet (Vollwrath) Pratt. Lois passed away peacefully on September 2nd, 2020 with her family at her bedside at the age of 84 years. She was raised in Winnipeg Canada and married Alfred Tomes Nelson on Feb. 11, 1955. They moved to Long Beach California where they raised three children, Cathy, Sandy, and son Erik. They moved to Visalia in 1972 where the established the KOA Campground in Visalia. Lois and Al gave their children a loving home. They enjoyed their children and later grandchildren, watching them grow up and have families of their own. When her husband Al passed away in 2001, Lois devoted her time to her family and church, being an active source of love and enjoyment in their lives. She was an active member of Visalia Methodist and Gateway Churches. She met many friends at the Visalia and Tulare senior centers, with Bingo wins celebrated with dinner out with her family. The Visalia Gleaning Seniors were a fun part of her week, as we never knew what goodies she would bring home. She leaves a hole in our hearts, but wonderful memories for friends and family. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Al in 2001 and her sister, Shirley Dunn in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Cathy and Brett Harrison of Arroyo Grande, their children, son Chase and daughter Morgan, daughter Sandy and John Kalfayan of Visalia, their children Kevin and daughter Devin, son Erik Nelson and his wife, Ramona Hack Nelson, their children, son Donavan Nelson, and daughter Lindsey Anderson and her husband David. Her brother in law, Jack Nelson of Sandy Hook, Manitoba, Canada and his daughter, Sharon Nelson of Alhambra. Nephews Keith Dunn and Jeff Dunn of Apple Valley. No memorial services are planned and donations may be made in her memory to Visalia Gleaning Seniors. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com
. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.