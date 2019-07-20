|
Lois Marie Martin
In Loving Memory,
Lois Marie Martin was born in Conway Missouri, daughter of Otis & Dora Gann. Lois passed away July 11, 2019. She is survived by 2 sons Ronald Martin, Jeff Martin, her daughter Paula Robinson, and 1 son-in-law, 6 grandchildren , 9 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many other loved ones. Lois loved her family and her dogs.
She will be forever loved and missed.
By her request there will be no service, she wished to be cremated.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 20, 2019