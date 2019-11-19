|
|
Lola Van Allen
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Lola Van Allen announces her passing after a lengthy illness, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 94. She died peacefully while surrounded by her children. A native of Bower, Oklahoma, she was born to William Jackson and Lula Hale on September 10, 1925. She later married Daymond Van Allen in 1944 in Eufaula, Oklahoma and they moved to Visalia in 1960. Lola worked at the Early California Olive Plant and the agriculture industry while raising 6 children until her retirement approximately 30 years ago.
Lola will forever be remembered by her daughters, Diana Moreno of Visalia, Sharon (Billy) Whitford of El Centro, sons, Eugene Van Allen and Daymond (Lisa) Van Allen Jr., of Visalia, along with 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by sisters Nora Dorado and Edith Hale.
She was preceded in death by her father William Jackson and mother Lula, husband, Daymond, daughter Patti Wojtas, son James Van Allen, along with 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family would like to thank Pastor Tim Keep, Neil Zwarts, and Gerit Bothof of the Visalia Christian Reformed Church, along with the many parishioners who provided hospitality to the family, along with Donnie and Mary Salazar and Martha and Eddie Garza. In addition, the family would like to thank Kaweah Delta Hospice, especially mom's nurse Cheryl, her caregiver, Faith and her Social Worker Pablo who became members of our family and loved by mom.
Public Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave in Visalia. Funeral Services will be held at Visalia Christian Reformed Church, 1030 S Linwood St, Visalia, on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Visalia Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019