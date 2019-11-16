|
Lon Doyle Dozier
Visalia - Lon Doyle Dozier 81, passed away in Visalia, Ca Nov. 13th. He was born in Cedar Glades, Ark Feb. 28th 1938 to Thornton and Nora Dozier. He came to California in 1951 and attended Mt. Whitney High School and later worked in Agriculture.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother. He is survived by one brother Pete Dozier of Exeter, two sisters Lawanda Heatherly and Dorothy Isam of Visalia and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21st at 2:00pm at Exeter Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019