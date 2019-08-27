|
Lonnie Lyle Barnett
Exeter - Lonnie Lyle Barnett, age 67, went to be with the Lord, August 23, 2019 at his home in Exeter, California after a courageous battle with cancer for over two years. He was born in Visalia, California to Leslie "Lyle" and Evelyn (Zeser) Barnett. He was a 1970 graduate of Exeter Union High School where he played basketball. Lonnie made a half court- two handed shot as time expired to tie the game against Woodlake putting them into a double over time. He basked in the glory of the shot over the last 50 years as various people would reminisce about it. He attended college of the Sequoias following high school. Lonnie worked side by side with his father and brother in the agriculture land development business throughout high school. He started working full time in 1972. In 1992 his father, Lyle Barnett retired and sold the business to Lonnie, which is known as Barnett Land Leveling Co. He started as an owner and operator with one other employee eventually expanding his services and operators. In 1974, Lonnie married his soul mate and love of his life, Sabrina Barnett (Attwood) and they had three daughters whom he adored.
Lonnie was an avid sports fan and especially loved his San Francisco Giants. Soon he filled his time attending his daughters' and grandchildren's sporting events. Lonnie took up team roping in his thirties and enjoyed that for many years. One of his best kept secrets was his passion for furniture shopping with Sabrina and enjoyed getting involved with his daughters' household projects. It was very obvious that he was looked up to by his daughters and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Leslie "Lyle" Barnett. He is survived by his wife, Sabrina Barnett (Attwood) of almost 45 years, his daughter Whitney Marroquin and her husband Paul Marroquin, daughter Jill Cannella, daughter Renee Plumlee and her husband Bryan Plumlee, six grandsons, Aidan Robertson, Owen Robertson, Colton Cannella, Weston Cannella, Corbin Plumlee, Cohen Plumlee, two granddaughters; Sophia Marroquin, Brooklyn Cannella, his sister Linda Watkins and her husband Troy Watkins, Sister Becky Armstrong and her husband Jim Armstrong, brother Mitch and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 515 S. Filbert, Exeter. Graveside services will follow at the Exeter District Cemetery, 719 E. Marinette Ave., Exeter. Reception to follow.
Viewing will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine St., Exeter.
The family would like to express our thanks for the excellent help and support given to them by Hospice of Kaweah Delta and Kaweah Delta Home Health Care Services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in loving memory of Lonnie to a new children's ministry project, RadKIDZone, aimed at providing a safe and fun learning environment that partners with parents to guide kids toward a heart for God. Please make all checks payable to Rocky Hill Community Church, 237 S. E Street, Exeter, CA 93221
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 27, 2019