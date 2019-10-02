Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Tulare First Baptist Church
1925 - 2019
Loreda Mae Hope Obituary
Tulare - Our beloved Loreda Hope quietly passed away Saturday morning in her home. She was 93 years old. Reda, as she was known by family and friends, was born November 24, 1925, in Coalgate, Oklahoma. She migrated to California in the 1930's with her parents, AC and Martha Sutton. Her family settled in Santa Paula, California. She was a graduate of Santa Paula High School. It was here she met her future husband, Jerry Hope. Reda and Jerry were high school sweethearts. They moved to Tulare in 1945. This past November the two celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Reda was a devoted caregiver to all her family and friends. She actively attended and served at the Foursquare Church and Bethel Assembly for many years. She has been attending Tulare First Baptist for the past 15 years. She is survived by her husband Jerry Hope, daughter, Colleen Hope Colby, four grandchildren, Gary Colby, Benton, Arkansas, Corey Colby, Tehachapi, California, Emily Colby, Ridgecrest, California, and Sam Colby, Ridgecrest, California, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Benita Hope. The funeral service will be held Thursday, October 3rd, at 12:00 at Tulare First Baptist Church. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 2, 2019
