Lorene Hill
Tulare - Lorene Hill Born May 26, 1929 in Indiana and passed away February 17, 2019 at the age of 89 in Tulare, California. Visitation will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Services will be Friday February 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Interment will be Private at Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora, California. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 21, 2019