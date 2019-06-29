|
|
Loretta June Senecal Pearce
Visalia - February 3, 1932 - June 9, 2019
Loretta Pearce passed away on June 9th at the age of 87 in Visalia, California. Loretta was born in Twin Falls, Idaho and attended school in Gooding, Idaho; Long Beach, California; and Tulare. She enjoyed raising birds, dogs, and playing the piano; camping and going to the beach.
She also enjoyed being a Room Mother for her children. In her 40's she returned to school and earned her LVN certificate and worked for a number of years at the State Hospital in Porterville.
Her other loves included the LA Lakers (when Koby Bryant was playing), Starbucks Coffee, elephants, Western Movies (especially when they starred John Wayne), and winning at the "Palace".
She was preceded in death by her parents John T. and Abbie Senecal, Son-in-law Don Turner, and Daughter-in-law Judy Pearce. She is survived by her daughter Debby Turner and sons Steve, Greg (Eloise), and John (Corie); her grandchildren Jeremy Pearce, Tracy Wade, Paula Black, Don Turner Jr., Kathryn Harrison, Kristopher Turner, and Michael Pearce; eleven great-grandchildren, and 19 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a brother John Senecal of Rupert, Idaho, and sister Vivian Hilderbrand of Orangevale, California.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Residence Assisted Living and Alzheimer's Care for their compassionate care.
A Remembrance will be held at 14767 Avenue 344, Visalia, CA on July 1st from 2 to 5 pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from June 29 to July 1, 2019