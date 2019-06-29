Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta June Senecal Pearce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta June Senecal Pearce Obituary
Loretta June Senecal Pearce

Visalia - February 3, 1932 - June 9, 2019

Loretta Pearce passed away on June 9th at the age of 87 in Visalia, California. Loretta was born in Twin Falls, Idaho and attended school in Gooding, Idaho; Long Beach, California; and Tulare. She enjoyed raising birds, dogs, and playing the piano; camping and going to the beach.

She also enjoyed being a Room Mother for her children. In her 40's she returned to school and earned her LVN certificate and worked for a number of years at the State Hospital in Porterville.

Her other loves included the LA Lakers (when Koby Bryant was playing), Starbucks Coffee, elephants, Western Movies (especially when they starred John Wayne), and winning at the "Palace".

She was preceded in death by her parents John T. and Abbie Senecal, Son-in-law Don Turner, and Daughter-in-law Judy Pearce. She is survived by her daughter Debby Turner and sons Steve, Greg (Eloise), and John (Corie); her grandchildren Jeremy Pearce, Tracy Wade, Paula Black, Don Turner Jr., Kathryn Harrison, Kristopher Turner, and Michael Pearce; eleven great-grandchildren, and 19 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a brother John Senecal of Rupert, Idaho, and sister Vivian Hilderbrand of Orangevale, California.

The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Residence Assisted Living and Alzheimer's Care for their compassionate care.

A Remembrance will be held at 14767 Avenue 344, Visalia, CA on July 1st from 2 to 5 pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from June 29 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.