Loretta Laverne HavnerExeter - Loretta Laverne Havner, 77 of Exeter passed away on September 13 in her home. She was born May 25, 1943 in Mt. Pine Arkansas. On August 15, 1960 she married Leo Havner in Farmersville. The couple had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She worked for many years at Sequoia Youth Services as a house parent. She was involved in the lives of dozens of girls. Many girls from out of the county were brought to the home because once a girl arrived there, they usually stayed. She had the wonderful ability to be a mother to anyone. Loretta was always involved in church activities. She was attending Calvary Worship Center in Visalia. She loved her church family and in her younger years sung a lot of songs at church services. She and her husband taught Sunday School classes for many years, Loretta attended elementary school in Farmersville and high school in Exeter. She is survived by her husband Leo Havner of Exeter and her daughters Crystal Havner of Exeter; Penny Van Fossen (Eric) of Exeter and Dolores Boling (Abel Alvarez) of Tulare. She is also survived by three siblings, Shirley Baxter of Exeter: Darrell Kyle of Tulare and Doyle Kyle of Farmersville and her in laws Clifford Havner (Shirley), Barbara Thompson (Wes) of Visalia, Millie Willis of Exeter and Debbie Havner of Woodlake. She has four grandchildren, Holly Hunter of Exeter: Kaytlyn Boling of Tulare and Diane Boling and Ian Boling of Hanford. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Randy Havner (Connie) of Visalia; Dennis Hedgecoth of Tulare; Joanie Norwood (Doug) of Covina; Vicki McDaniel (Bill) of Farmersville; Gary Havner (Elia) of Tulare; Trina Stearns (Jack) of Prescott, AZ; Shelly Havner (Bill) of Tulare; Kim Kennedy (Mike) of Brookings, Or; Eric Kyle (Erica) of Pine Flat; Charlotte Scott (Steve) of Woodlake; Russell Havner of Exeter; Kathy Baxter of Pismo; Chris Kyle from Oklahoma; Joseph Kyle (Sonia) of Visalia; Darla Splawn (Richard) of Visalia; Jeremy Kyle (Cheryl) of Visalia; Andrew White of Visalia; (Mellissa Hamby (Steve) from Arkansas; Lisa Havner of Exeter; Keith Dale of Woodlake; Sabrina Clark (Jim) of Lemoore; Rondena Dolieslager (John) of Visalia, She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews. The Nkata family from Kampala, Uganda is considered her extended family. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Margaret Kyle of Farmersville; brother Donnie Kyle of Farmersville; Mother and Father in-laws Cora Mae and John Havner of Farmersville; in-laws Wayne Havner of Farmersville, Marshall Havner of Lindsay, Stanley Baxter of Visalia and Barbara Kyle of Visalia; nephew Raymond Havner of Fresno and niece Cindy Hedgecoth of Visalia. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm located at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel, 425 N Kaweah Ave in Exeter. A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 am located at Exeter District Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Eastside Tabernacle located at 958 E. Elm St. in Farmersville. In lieu of flowers the family request that you do an act of random kindness in Loretta's honor. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel.