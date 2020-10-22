1/2
Loretta Mae Cienfuegos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Mae Cienfuegos

Loretta Mae Cienfuegos, 84, of Visalia California, passed away on October 15, 2020. Per her wishes, a celebration of life BBQ will be held at the "The Ranch" starting at 3pm. Everyone who loved Loretta is encouraged to attend.

Loretta's parents were Julia and Tom Brown. She was born April 28th, 1936, reared in Visalia, and attended Redwood High School. She married Charles Robert "Bobby" Cienfuegos on June 9th, 1953. Together they had 7 children and were married 61 years. Loretta loved animals, the outdoors, her family and all children. She always had an open door policy, a big smile and food on the table. Everyone was welcome at Loretta's.

Loretta is survived by her sisters Francis, Shirley and one brother, Tom Brown Jr. She also survived by her children; Nicholas, Robert, Michael, Debra, David and Jeff, as well as grandchildren; Paul, Shannon, Teara, Ryan, Tiffany, Tatiana, Jeremy, Chris, Kathy and Shantel and numerous great-grandchildren.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bobby, son Samuel, sister Betty, grandsons Anthony and Vincent, and granddaughter Brandie.

During the celebration of life the family will plant a tree in honor of Bobby and Loretta, where their ashes will be merged as one, as they were in life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved