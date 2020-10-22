Loretta Mae Cienfuegos



Loretta Mae Cienfuegos, 84, of Visalia California, passed away on October 15, 2020. Per her wishes, a celebration of life BBQ will be held at the "The Ranch" starting at 3pm. Everyone who loved Loretta is encouraged to attend.



Loretta's parents were Julia and Tom Brown. She was born April 28th, 1936, reared in Visalia, and attended Redwood High School. She married Charles Robert "Bobby" Cienfuegos on June 9th, 1953. Together they had 7 children and were married 61 years. Loretta loved animals, the outdoors, her family and all children. She always had an open door policy, a big smile and food on the table. Everyone was welcome at Loretta's.



Loretta is survived by her sisters Francis, Shirley and one brother, Tom Brown Jr. She also survived by her children; Nicholas, Robert, Michael, Debra, David and Jeff, as well as grandchildren; Paul, Shannon, Teara, Ryan, Tiffany, Tatiana, Jeremy, Chris, Kathy and Shantel and numerous great-grandchildren.



Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bobby, son Samuel, sister Betty, grandsons Anthony and Vincent, and granddaughter Brandie.



During the celebration of life the family will plant a tree in honor of Bobby and Loretta, where their ashes will be merged as one, as they were in life.









