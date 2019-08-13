|
|
Lorraine Chamberlin
Visalia - Born in Exeter, CA, December 21,1938 and passed away in Visalia, CA on Aug. 8, 2019.
She was survived by her husband Bill Chamberlin Sr., and three children; Bill Chamberlin Jr., Tammy Tashjian and Mark Chamberlin. Nine grandchildren and five Great-grandchildren. Additionally, survived by Four sisters and Three brothers; Barbara Pike of Sherman Oaks, Audrey Luttman of Colorado Springs, Shirley Davenport of Exeter and Pamela Lansden of Visalia; Ron Phillips of Exeter, Larry Phillips of Exeter and Danny(Boone) Phillips of Folsom, CA. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
After raising her three children, She was part owner in Sierra Homes, Chamberlin Construction for approximately twenty years. Lorraine also worked as a bookkeeper for Dunn Sand and Pentecostal Lighthouse.
She was very supportive in all of her grandchildren's activities and sporting events. She was a member of Faith Tabernacle was an incredible woman of Faith and personified what a Christian is. She loved to visit people who were sick or down and prayed with people often. We remember her as sweet, loving and kind to both family and strangers.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Exeter Faith Tabernacle Church, 515 S. Filbert Rd., Exeter, CA 93221. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.
Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 13, 2019