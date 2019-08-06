Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
1937 - 2019
Louie D. Giannandrea Obituary
Louie D. Giannandrea

Visalia - Louie D. Giannandrea of Visalia, California passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Visalia, California. He was 81.

Louie was born in Putignano, Italy on August 4, 1937 to Vito Giannandrea and Grace Giotta Giannandrea. He came to the United States in 1955 and resided in Visalia. He married Maria Michela Pugliese in Putignano, Italy and they made their home and raised their three sons, Vito, Dino and Luigi in Visalia.

He owned and operated John Richard's Mens Wear in Visalia for over 20 years, retiring in 1999. Louie enjoyed his work and meeting and visiting with people, gardening and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sons, Vito, Dino and Luigi and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9 - 10 a.m. with services beginning at 10 am at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA. Burial will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery District.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 6, 2019
