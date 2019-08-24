|
Louis Ayres
Visalia - Louis Ayres was born on August 29, 1932 to Joe and Maria Ayres in Riverdale, CA. He passed away on August 16, 2019.
Louie grew up on his father's dairy farm and graduated from Riverdale High School in 1950. During his high school years, he excelled in tennis, played the saxophone in high school band and was in a small dance band. Louie loved to dance. He attended 4 C's Business College and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954, during the Korean conflict. He served in Japan and received his honorable discharge in 1956.
Louie was employed as an accountant at the Island Cooperative Gin in Lemoore, CA, worked for 11 years at Delta Truck Lines in Visalia and retired after 16 years at Lawrence Tractor Company in Visalia.
Louie is survived by daughter-In-Laws, Mary White and Andrea White, and two grandsons, Nick and William White, all of the Northen California, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louie was preceded in death by Margaret, his wife of 54 years, Joe and Maria Ayres, infant brother Joe Ayres, two step-sons, David and John White, and sisters Isabel Silva, Rose Oliver, Virginia Silveira, Mary Rocha and Ida Clark.
Louie will long be remembered for his love for his family and many dear friends. He so enjoyed his home, gardening, and volunteering. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Visalia. Louie was a member of the Elks Club of Visalia for many years. He was an Orange jacket volunteer at the International Ag. Center Farm Show in Tulare for 14 years. Louie had a great passion for "garage sales". Friends often teased that he could sell snowballs to Eskimos.
For a hobby, Louie raised some beautiful hand-fed Fisher Love Birds. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Joseph Balker Chapter - #9068 in Exeter, CA, the Cabrillo Club #12 in Tulare County, where he served on the Board for several years, and the American Legion Post #10187. Louie was also very active in the Tulare County Election Committee and served as the Chief Election Officer for a couple of years.
Louie was also an accomplished artist, winning several awards for his paintings and knew true joy in the sharing of his artwork with family and friends.
A special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Prestige Memory Care in Visalia and Carmel Village Memory Care in Clovis CA, for providing exceptional care for Louie in his final days.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10AM. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louie's name to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 24, 2019