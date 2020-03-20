Resources
Louise Mae Matz

Louise Mae Matz

Louise Mae Matz passed away 03-19-20 with best friend Jeff Randolph and family at her side. She was born April 19, 1939 in Ogdensburg NY. She is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Carson (Randy) of Hanford and Karen Mello of Visalia, two sisters Linda DeLoe of Tucson, Az and Lorraine Milligan (Harold) of St. Louis, Mo. Five Grandchildren, nine Great Grandchildren, including Steven Borrecco who lived with her several years. Three Great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter Pamela Newell. Louise loved her family and her favorite pastime was to cook and sew for them. She has lived in Visalia since 1964. She will be laid to rest in Visalia Ca. No service planned.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020
