Loyd Lynn Wood
Visalia - Born in Anaheim, Loyd was the fourth of eleven children born to Morris Armstead and Zola May Wood, who predeceased him. He married Marie Hemman in 1955 who passed in 2007. Left to cherish his memory forever, he is survived by his 5 children Linda Wood, Cheryl (Randy) Kaady, Nella (Wayne) Conrad, Mark (Susi) Wood, Karla (Ed) Thiesen. He is the loving Papa to 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is survived by two brothers, Paul Wood and John Wood as well as a large extended family and dear friends. Loyd was a devoted employee at Garnet L. Billings Farm Equipment for 35 years. Loyd loved people and made friends wherever he went. Special thanks to the staff at TLC Assisted Living that took loving care of him during his last few years.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, California. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (5590 7320-8371.
