Lucia S. Huerta
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Lucia Huerta announces her passing, on November 11, 2019, at the age of 91 years.
She was born on June 16, 1928 to Jose and Cresencia Sedillo in Malaga, New Mexico. She relocated to Visalia in 1950 with her husband Cruz S. Huerta.
Lucia is preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Cruz S. Huerta, and will be lovingly remembered by her children, Daughter Mary (Charles) Speake of Modesto, Daughter Angie (Ray) Carlson of Three Rivers, Son Benito (Anita) Huerta of Modesto, Son Abel (Nancy) Huerta of Visalia, Daughter Margaret (Xavier) Lupercio of Clovis, Son Marcy (Lucy) Huerta of Murietta, Son Cruz, Jr (Rosie) Huerta of Visalia, Son Bobby (Janet) Huerta of Ceres, Daughter Debra (Cande) Luna of Visalia, Daughter Christina (Bob) Avila of Visalia. Lucia also leaves behind 41 grandchildren, 90 great grandchildren, and 24 great great grandchildren.
A funeral service in Memory of Lucia will be held on Sunday November 17,2019 at 6:00 PM at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel located at 127 East Caldwell Avenue, Visalia, Ca 93277. A rosary will be conducted with several speakers to follow. On November 18, 2019 a Catholic mass will be held at 10am at Holy Family Catholic Church with grave site services immediately following at the family plot at the Visalia Cemetery. A reception will follow graveyard services at St. Mary's Parish hall. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2019