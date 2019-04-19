|
|
Lucille Boyd
Visalia - Lucille Boyd passed away April 13, 2019 in Fresno, California following a lengthy illness. She was 97 years of age. She lived in Visalia, California from 1949 until 2013 and thereafter resided in Clovis, CA, until she moved to the Armenian Home in Fresno, CA.
Lucille was born February 3, 1922 in North Chicago, Illinois, where she spent her childhood and early adult years. She was the oldest of four and had three younger sisters. Lucille as the eldest child was closest to her father, John Otis, who died when she was age 13.
Lucille travelled to Hawaii during the War and arrived in Oahu in September of 1942 where she married Jack Boyd, a Pearl Harbor survivor, on Halloween of that year. She worked as a secretary under wartime conditions at Barber's Point until the pregnancy of her first daughter, Nancy. After the War, Lucille and Jack returned to Waukegan, Illinois, and later settled in Visalia and raised a family of five children, all accomplished in their own right.
A skilled pianist, she played for the Catholic Daughters. She was an excellent seamstress and superb cook. She later worked for County of Tulare for ten years but her main devotion was to her family. She loved to travel and has been to many countries on several continents, describing details of these travels in her memoirs. She was an avid reader and bridge player, who also hosted bridge clubs for many years in her home.
She is survived by her sisters, Rosemary Bosch and Dorothy Kroll, her children Nancy J. Dooley-Englund, William J. Boyd, Jack D. Boyd, Karel A. Chavez and Barbara M. Kuhns, her six grandchildren William Dooley and Vernon Dooley, Johanna Boyd and Nathalie Boyd, Jillian Rommel and Megan Chavez, as well as many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Boyd, and her sister Helen Otis.
A Memorial Service will be held April 23, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Visalia Cemetery Chapel, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA. Reception following Service. Please RSVP to daughter Barbara Kuhns at [email protected] Please send flowers to Hadley Marcom Funeral Chapel. Please make any donations to charities of your choice in her honor.
There will also be a celebration of Lucille's life on June 1st in Visalia. Please contact Barbara Kuhns at above email regarding this event.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 19, 2019