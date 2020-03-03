|
Lucille Craig Merritt
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Lucille Craig Merritt ("Luci") announces her passing in Visalia, CA on January 18, 2020, at the age of 88. Luci and her husband,Vic Merritt, moved to Visalia in 1978, where they owned and operated Merritt Galleries from 1983 to1996. Luci was a distinguished artist, and her achievements and contributions to the arts were many. Luci served on numerous boards and in leadership roles and she was a founding member of Arts Visalia.
Luci is preceded in death by her husband Victor Merritt. She is survived by her daughters Paula Smoogen (James) and Donna Patterson (Greg). Her devoted sister Patricia Jost. Grandchildren Arie, Sean, Morgan and Todd. Great grandchildren Nathan, Rusty, Payton, Shelby, Synovia, Rowan, Amelia, and Parker.
A Memorial Service will be held with reception to follow on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 PM, Visalia Methodist Church, 5200 W. Caldwell Ave. Visalia.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Luci's name may be made to Arts Visalia or to . http://www.artsvisalia.org/about-us
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020