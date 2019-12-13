|
Luella A. Lowther
Klamath Falls, OR - Luella joined the ancestors and relatives she loved and researched for over 40 years on December 9, 2019, at the age of 90, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She entered this world on October 14, 1929, in Ashland, Oregon, near the entrance to Lithia Park. At three months of age her parents returned to Visalia, California, where she remained until moving to Keno and Klamath Falls in the early nineties.
Luella attended school, married Victor Doyal Lowther, on August 4, 1948, and completed her career as an elementary educator in Visalia. She participated and held offices in many organizations including Lions Club, Klamath Kampers, genealogical and historical societies, GAR, AAUW, and many, more. Her passion was family history which she researched, taught, developed an extensive library, had wonderful experiences, and met and communicated with others all over the world.
Luella is survived by her children: Lynda Olsen, Vernon and Pam Lowther, Max and Linda Lowther, and Jeanette Sharinghousen and Brian Buchanan. There are 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor Lowther, and her grand-son, John Olsen.
A viewing/visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th, at the First United Methodist Church, from 2 to 5:30 pm, in Klamath Falls. A memorial service will be held at the same location on Saturday, December 14th, at 10:00 am. There will be a viewing/visitation on Monday, December 16th, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, at Miller Memorial Chapel, in Visalia, California. Graveside services will be held the next day on Tuesday, December 17th, at 10:00 am, in the Visalia Public Cemetery where she will join Vic, John and 6 plus generations of family members and friends.
Remembrances may be made to an organization of your choice in Luella's name. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W Goshen Avenue, and Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepard, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, Oregon.
