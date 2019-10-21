|
Luis A. Ortiz-Vargas, 77, of Exeter, passed away on October 17, 2019 at his home in Exeter.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 from 3 pm — 6 pm with Rosary following at 6 pm at Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine Street, Exeter Ca.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 with Father Rod of St. Anthony's Retreat officiating at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Burial will follow at Exeter Cemetery, 719 E, Marinette. Arrangements are by Smith Family Funeral Home.
Luis Angel Ortiz-Vargas was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to Florencio and Amada Ortiz on February 20, 1942. He married the love of his life Marina Rosado on November 22, 1959 in Puerto Rico. He moved to Exeter, California in 1963 where he worked as a Farm Laborer for over 50 years.
Luis Ortiz is preceded in death by his parents Florencio and Amada Ortiz, brother Florencio Ortiz Jr., sister Lizette Mccuistion and, grandson Patrick Ortiz.
Luis Ortiz is survived by his wife: Marina Ortiz, Children: Luis and Roseanne Ortiz, Maria Ortiz, Elvin and Chrissy Ortiz, Felix and Niki Ortiz, Brothers and Sisters: Ventura Seda, Carmen Vargas, Daniel Ortiz, Alice Stedman, Lucy Brown, Mirta Davis, Efrain Ortiz, Norberto Ortiz, Lydia Chavez, Grandchildren: Eduardo Rubio, Erika Rubio, Ivan Rubio, Joseph Ortiz, Elvin Ortiz Jr., Chris Ortiz, Daniel Ortiz, and Savannah Ortiz, and 14 Great-Grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Edward Rubio, Ivan Rubio, Joseph Ortiz, Elvin Jr, Ortiz, Chris Ortiz and Daniel Ortiz all grandsons of Luis Angel Ortiz-Vargas.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019