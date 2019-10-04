|
|
Luis Espinoza Moreno
Visalia - Luis Espinoza Moreno of Visalia passed away at Stanford Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton on September 28th at the age of 56. Luis was born in Mexico to Luis and Dolores Moreno. He grew up in Kettleman City and moved to Visalia in the mid-90s. Luis loved to spend time with his family and friends.
On Wednesdays he would always be playing horseshoes with his friends. He loved to tinker around in his garage. Often he would build things needed down at the horseshoe pits. He was the nicest guy around. When people were sitting around if someone didn't have a chair he would give you his, if you were working outside with him he would always make sure you had enough water and would make sure the kids had candy. Luis was also a huge 49ers fan.
Luis is survived by his mother Dolores Moreno of Kettleman City, 4 brothers: Horacio Moreno of Avenal, Trini Moreno of Visalia, Bert Moreno of Coalinga and Johnny Moreno of Kettleman City, 3 nieces: Theresa Moreno of Kettleman City, Chelsea Moreno and Ashley Moreno both of San Jose.
A Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore, A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 4, 2019