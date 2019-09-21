|
Luis Nunes Guerrero
Tulare - Luis Nunes Guerrero was born in Tulare, CA on August 25th, 1939 to Guadalupe and Prudencia Guerrero.
Luis is survived by his beautiful wife of 54 years, Olga Guerrero; his children, Luis Guerrero, Maria Guerrero, Florence Guerrero and Rico Guerrero and his daughter-in-law Denise Guerrero. He leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is joined in heaven with one of his great granddaughters.
Viewing and services will be held in Tulare, CA at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Center on September 25th, 2019. Viewing will be from 9:00am - 10:00 am with the service starting at 10:00am. Followed by a lunch reception at the Meitzenheimer Community Center, 830 S. Blackstone Street, Tulare, CA 93724 from 12:00pm-2:00pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 21, 2019