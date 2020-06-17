Luis Rene PortilloTulare -Luis was born on September 13, 1964 to Louie and Stella Portillo and after his short battle with cancer, Luis entered the kingdom of heaven on June 15, 2020. Luis graduated from Tulare Western in 1982 and began work for Pepsi Company that then led into a 30 year career as a warehouseman in the cold storage industry. On July 30, 1982 he married Debbie Toscas . They raised two children Luis and Lindsey, who are his greatest blessings and accomplishments of his life. Luis had a passion for sports and he took great joy in coaching little Luis in baseball and basketball and watching Lindsey cheer for 4 years for his alumni Tulare Western High School. Luis' greatest pride and joy are the smiles and the laughter of his grandsons. Luis is known for his beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and a voice that can be heard on any sporting field. Luis loved his Los Angeles Rams almost as much as he loved his family, he never missed a Rams home game and when he was in the stadium everyone knew it. Now Luis will have the best seat at the game. Luis is survived by his parents Louie and Stella, his wife Debbie, son Luis ( Cassie) , daughter Lindsey, Grandsons JJ, Brennen, Titus, Tatum. Sister Yolanda Garcia (Frank), Brothers Richard (Theresa), Jeff (Debbie). Luis will also be missed by his beautiful nieces and nephews Richard, Seanna, Joshua, Chassitti, Kaelin, Kobe, Kurt, Emily (Ty), Ashley, Allison, Austin. Luis will be missed greatly and the family takes great comfort in knowing that Luis is in no more pain and is resting in the arms of Jesus. "We Love You Infinity". A Rosary will be prayed at 2 PM followed by a Funeral at 2:30 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held at 4 PM till 6 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.