Lindsay - Luke Thomas Fagundes, 13, passed away unexpectedly on December 7 from a brain aneurysm. As an eighth grader at Sundale School, Luke was an honor student and played the tuba in the Sundale band. He was involved in Boy Scouts, the Lindsay Skimmers Swim Team and Edge Youth Group. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Luke enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music genres, playing the guitar, writing song lyrics, drawing characters for future comic books and was an avid reader- especially of history books. He loved to share what he learned from reading and we like to think he would be amused by the fact that he passed on a day that will live in infamy.
Luke was truly special. He was a nerdy, kind, witty, sensitive young man. Luke valued relationships and being considerate, thoughtful, and caring was paramount to Luke. He would often ask, "Why can't people just be nice?"
Luke leaves us with a legacy of kindness and compassion. Our hearts are broken, but our lives have all been changed by him for good.
Luke is survived by his parents, Kathy and Doug Fagundes; his brother Levi; sister Audrey; grandparents Alice and Manuel Fagundes; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Luke was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenna and Tom Haley and his aunt, Debbie Fagundes. The family would like to thank the staff at Sundale School for their unending support and love of Luke.
Recitation of the Rosary and Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 15th at 5:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Internment immediately following at Tulare North Cemetery.
Donations in Luke's memory can be made to Boy Scout Troop 274 in care of the charter organization: Tulare Sunrise Rotary- Bank of the Sierra account # 1001718399 or checks can be made out to Tulare Sunrise Rotary and mailed to 2006 Vineyard Way. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019