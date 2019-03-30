|
|
Luna Rue Sherrill
- - Luna Rue Sherrill went home to Heaven before her parents had a chance to meet her. She was born on her due date of March 24th, 2019 at 12:50pm into the arms of her loving parents. She weighed 7lbs, 8oz and was 20.5 inches in length.
Luna was the daughter of Brandon and Christine Sherrill of Visalia, California.
Luna is survived by her parents & grandparents.
Her paternal grandparents are Dan & Diane Sherrill of Visalia, California. Her maternal grandparents are Ivan & Karin Yospe of Irvine, California.
Although Luna passed away before her family had a chance to meet her in person, she gave all those who held her a sense of joy and happiness.
Luna Rue Sherrill was a beautiful baby girl who loved whenever her mother would have mango and whenever her father would give soft belly rubs which would either rile her up or calm her down.
Luna's family is comforted in knowing that through God's promise, they will see her again in Heaven.
"Then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it." Ecclesiastes 12:7. NKJV.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 30, 2019