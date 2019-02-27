|
Lupe Garcia
Pixley/Tulare - On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Lupe Garcia, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 71. Lupe was born on May 10, 1947 in Pixley, CA to Julio and Francis Ramirez. On June 11, 1967, she married her only love John Paul Garcia of 52 years. Together they completed their family and raised one son, Johnny Jr Garcia, and three daughters, Sincerely, Michelle, and Debra.
Lupe had a passion for traveling, dancing, gardening, hosting parties, collecting her treasures, spoiling her grandchildren, watching her soap operas and sports teams. Lupe enjoyed the company of her family and music of all sorts. She would dance the night away and always made sure everyone felt comfortable and welcomed in her home as she enjoyed hosting many parties. She would spend all her time with her grandchildren and always had a house full of them visiting. The love for her grandchildren was undeniable and unconditional and the bond with her brothers and sisters was unbreakable. She enjoyed helping others when they needed it. She loved everyone. Most of all she loved the lord and we can assure you she is now glad to be with him and reunited with our loved ones.
Lupe was preceded in death by her father, Julio, her mother Francis, her sister Jenny, and her grandson Manny. She is survived by her husband John, her four children, Sincerely, Michelle, Johnny, Debra, and brothers, Orion, Julio, Freddy, Franky, Paul, Ricky, Nacho, and sisters, Margie, Mary, Angie, Rosie, several cousins, nieces, nephews, 18 grandchildren and 33 great grand children.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Sterling and Smith Funeral Home, 409 K Street, Tulare, CA at 12 o'clock p.m. Plants may be sent to the Sterling and Smith address.
A celebration of life will follow the funeral services at John and Lupes house.
Services have been Entrusted to Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 27, 2019