Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
1302 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 298-7536
Lupe V. Lopez Obituary
Lupe V. Lopez

Lupe V. Lopez passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony B. Lopez; and her son, Tony Jr. She leaves behind 3 children; 8 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel located at 1302 Clovis Ave. on November 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Recitation of The Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m.

A Graveside Service will be at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Ave., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
