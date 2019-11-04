|
|
Lupe V. Lopez
Lupe V. Lopez passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony B. Lopez; and her son, Tony Jr. She leaves behind 3 children; 8 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel located at 1302 Clovis Ave. on November 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Recitation of The Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m.
A Graveside Service will be at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Ave., on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019