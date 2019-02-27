Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
El Buen Samaritano Spanish Assembly of God
517 S Laspina Street
Tulare, CA
View Map
Tulare - On February 21, 2019 Luz Elena Ortega left to be with our Lord. She fought a hand battle with her illness and is now at rest.

She was born on September 28, 1939 to Jesus and Maria De La Luz Gomez in Chihuahua, Mexico. She married Henry Ortega in 1960 and resided in Tulare, Ca. She worked at Ruiz Food in Dinuba , CA for 25 year

They were blessed with three children; Socorro Mascorro, Andrew and Martin Ortega. She has six grandchild and six great grandchild.

She leaves three sisters of eleven siblings as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, 409 N K Street, Tulare, CA., Services will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at El Buen Samaritano Spanish Assembly of God, 517 S Laspina Street, Tulare, CA., with Burial at North Tulare Public Cemetery, 4572 N J Street, Tulare, CA. Services have been Entrusted to Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 27, 2019
